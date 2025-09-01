Eight sports heroes named as Unity Icons for 2025 in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight national sports heroes have been named as Unity Icons for 2025, with six of them representing the country in badminton.

The Ministry of National Unity announced that the honourees include men’s badminton doubles players Goh Sze Fei, Nur Izuddin Rumsani (pic), Wan Muhammad Arif Shaharudin, and Yap Roy King, as well as women’s doubles shuttlers Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah.

Also recognised are national darts doubles players Tengku Hadzali Tengku Mustaffar and Tan Jenn Ming.

“Sports serve as one of the most powerful platforms for fostering unity, harmony, and togetherness among Malaysians,” the ministry said.

“Whenever our athletes compete on the world stage, Malaysians of all races, religions, and backgrounds unite in spirit, standing behind them as the Jalur Gemilang is flown proudly.”

According to the ministry, the athletes selected have not only achieved success on the international stage but have also served as role models, proving that the spirit of sportsmanship can transcend differences and strengthen the values of Malaysia MADANI.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang expressed hope that all the Unity Icons will continue to champion the message of unity and nurture harmony among Malaysians, in line with the nation’s aspiration to build a peaceful, harmonious and united nation.

He said the ministry is confident that with the dedication and commitment demonstrated by these icons, the spirit of unity will continue to flourish, bringing Malaysians together under one national identity. – Bernama