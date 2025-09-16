Faith Kipyegon wins fourth world 1,500m title in dominant Tokyo display

FAITH Kipyegon delivered a commanding performance to secure her fourth women’s world 1,500 metres title at the Tokyo championships on Tuesday.

The Kenyan superstar clocked 3 minutes 52.15 seconds to cement her status among the greatest middle-distance runners in history.

Kipyegon matched Moroccan legend Hicham El Guerrouj’s record of four world titles in the event, achieved between 1997 and 2003.

Her compatriot Dorcus Ewoi captured silver with a time of 3:54.92 while Australia’s Jessica Hull took bronze in 3:55.16.

“Being able to defend my title and to win a fourth gold feels really special,“ the 31-year-old champion stated.

Kipyegon revealed her determination to succeed in Tokyo after setting the world record in Eugene earlier this season.

The mother of one emphasized how motherhood has motivated her athletic achievements since daughter Alyn’s birth in June 2018.

“I won here in 2021 just after becoming a mother, so being back here, winning again, means I can show a new gold medal to my daughter,“ she added.

Kipyegon now turns her attention to the 5,000 metres event where she aims for a second gold medal in Tokyo.

She led from start to finish in a dominant display that left her rivals struggling to match her pace.

The Kenyan accelerated decisively on the final lap as spectators at the National Stadium rose to applaud her performance.

Ewoi produced a strong finish to overtake Chepchirchir and Hull in the closing stages and secure the silver medal.

Hull demonstrated her consistency by adding another global medal to her Olympic silver from Paris last year.

Nelly Chepchirchir expressed pride in her personal best performance despite missing out on a podium finish.

The 22-year-old Kenyan praised Kipyegon’s humility and inspirational leadership within their national team.

Kipyegon faces immediate challenges with 5,000 metres heats scheduled for Thursday and the final on Saturday.

She will encounter formidable opposition from teammate Beatrice Chebet and Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay in the longer distance event.

Both athletes opted for the 5,000m-10,000m double in Tokyo rather than challenging Kipyegon in the 1,500 metres.

Chebet already secured the 10,000 metres gold while Tsegay took bronze in that event earlier in the championships. – AFP