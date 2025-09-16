FIFA announces $355 million World Cup club benefit scheme for 2026

FIFA has announced a $355 million compensation package for clubs releasing players for the 2026 World Cup, representing a 70% increase from the 2022 tournament.

The new benefit scheme, agreed with the European Club Association, will for the first time include players who participate in qualifiers but do not feature in the final 48-team tournament.

FIFA distributed $209 million to 440 clubs from 51 member associations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino stated that the enhanced programme recognises the financial contribution clubs make to both qualifiers and the final tournament.

ECA chairman and Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi emphasised that clubs play a pivotal role in national team football success, from player development to release for important matches. – AFP