Gerard Piqué visits Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor for JDT talks

FORMER Spanish international Gerard Piqué had the opportunity to visit the official stadium of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football team, the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, here yesterday.

The former FC Barcelona captain’s visit to the stadium was personally led by the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail.

Through a post on the official Facebook page of JDT, Johor Southern Tigers, several photos of the 2010 World Cup winner meeting with Tunku Mahkota Ismail also featured the player checking out the turf of the stadium for himself.

Piqué, who lifted the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship with the Spanish national team, is currently in Johor for several programmes this week.

“Pique also stopped by the Larkin Arena before visiting the ‘Home of the Southern Tigers’.

“Among the discussions were the opportunity and potential to hold international friendly matches between the club at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium and cooperation in other aspects. - Bernama