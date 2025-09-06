Israel Premier Tech cycling team removes name from jerseys after protests

THE Israel Premier Tech cycling team has removed its full name from riders’ jerseys for the remainder of the Vuelta a Espana following pro-Palestinian protests that disrupted stage 11.

Wednesday’s stage concluded without an official winner after organisers recorded times at the three kilometre mark due to security concerns.

Hundreds of protesters waving Palestinian flags overwhelmed police near the finish line in Bilbao, forcing the unprecedented decision.

The team also encountered protesters during last week’s team time trial in Figueres, where demonstrators holding Palestinian flags stopped them on the road.

Team management issued a statement explaining their decision to prioritise rider and peloton safety given the dangerous nature of recent protests.

They clarified that while the team name remains Israel Premier Tech, riders will now wear monogram-branded kit matching their vehicles and casual clothing.

The Professional Cyclists’ Association had previously called for enhanced security measures after multiple incidents targeting the Israel Premier Tech team.

Despite the disruptions, the team reaffirmed their commitment to continuing the race while respecting peaceful protest rights.

They emphasised that protests must not compromise the safety of cyclists participating in the event. – Reuters