Japan’s Yamaguchi wins third badminton world title against injured Chen

JAPAN’s Akane Yamaguchi secured her third badminton world championship title with a commanding victory over China’s Chen Yufei in the women’s singles final.

The Japanese fifth seed dominated proceedings with a 21-9, 21-13 win that required just 37 minutes on court.

Yamaguchi acknowledged her underdog status before the tournament, stating her victory carried special significance given her previous results this year.

Chen Yufei competed while carrying an ankle injury sustained during her semi-final victory against South Korea’s An Se-young on Saturday.

The Chinese fourth seed appeared significantly hampered in her movement throughout the match against Yamaguchi.

Yamaguchi admitted she played more aggressively upon recognising Chen’s physical limitations during their encounter.

Chen demonstrated remarkable resilience by competing despite requiring eight painkillers before the medal ceremony.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist emphasised her commitment to respecting both herself and her opponents by continuing to compete despite her injury.

Malaysia’s Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei earlier claimed the mixed doubles title with a comprehensive victory over China’s Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin.

The men’s singles final featured world number one Shi Yuqi of China against defending champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand. – AFP