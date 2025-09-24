Jun Hao and Jin Wei exit Korea Open 2025 in first round

MALAYSIA’s campaign suffered early setbacks as two more representatives were eliminated in the first round.

National men’s singles shuttler Leong Jun Hao and women’s singles player Goh Jin Wei both failed to advance beyond their opening matches.

In the meantime, national men’s singles shuttler Justin Hoh will take on top seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the second round after defeating China’s Wang Zheng Xing 21-6, 21-19.

Men’s doubles pair Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King went down to South Korea’s Jin Yong-Na Sung Seung 18-21, 16-21.

Women’s singles player K. Letshanaa also lost to home favourite and world number one An Se Young 14-21, 9-21.

Justin Hoh remains the sole Malaysian singles player left in the tournament following these first-round exits.

His convincing straight-games victory sets up a formidable challenge against the Danish top seed.

The defeats for the other Malaysian contenders highlight the tough competition at the Super 500 level event. – Bernama