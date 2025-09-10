Jun Hao beats Zii Jia for first time at Hong Kong Open

NATIONAL men’s singles player Leong Jun Hao finally secured his first-ever victory over compatriot Lee Zii Jia at the Hong Kong Open today.

The world number 23 ended his three-match losing streak against Zii Jia with a commanding 21-16, 21-16 opening-round win at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Zii Jia started aggressively in the first game with his trademark powerful smashes but struggled with accuracy, sending too many shots out of bounds.

Despite Zii Jia increasing the pressure in the second game, Jun Hao maintained his momentum to secure the straight-game victory.

Jun Hao will face either fellow Malaysian Justin Hoh or eighth-seeded French player Toma Junior Popov in the second round.

Meanwhile, Justin ensured an all-Malaysian second-round clash with Jun Hao after a stunning win over the eighth-seeded Popov.

The unseeded Justin produced an assured performance to dispose of the Frenchman 21-12, 21-17 in 43 minutes. – Bernama