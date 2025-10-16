Jun Hao falls early to ‘Bogeyman’ Shi Feng at Denmark Open

It’s the end of the road for Malaysia in men’s singles in the Denmark Open after their sole representative, Leong Jun Hao, crashed out in the opening round in Odense on Wednesday.

The world number 20 Jun Hao went down 13-21, 16-21 to China’s fourth-seeded Li Shi Feng in 45 minutes during the Super 750 tournament held at the Jyske Bank Arena.

This is Jun Hao’s eighth defeat to world number four Shi Feng in nine meetings.

Meanwhile, national men’s doubles pair Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King were also knocked out after losing 15-21, 19-21 to 2021 world champions Takuro Hoki-Hugo Kobayashi of Japan.

Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing suffered the same fate in women’s doubles, going down 5-21, 16-21 to South Korea’s Jeong Na Eun-Lee Yeon Woo.

However, there was good news for another national women’s doubles pair - Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting - as they advanced to the second round after taking 30 minutes to dispose of Ukraine’s Polina Buhrova-Yevheniia Kantemyr 21-11, 21-16.

Xin Yee-Carmen will next play third seeds Kim Hye Jeong-Kong Hee Yong after the South Koreans had gunned down Hong Kong’s Lui Lok Lok-Tsang Hiu Yan 21-11, 21-11.

Malaysia’s professional mixed doubles pair of Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sen also bowed out early after losing 7-21, 14-21 to India’s Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto. - Bernama