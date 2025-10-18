Lee Chong Wei to lead BAM Performance Committee, vows coach cooperation

NATIONAL badminton legend Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei has been appointed chairman of the Badminton Association of Malaysia’s Performance Committee.

BAM president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz announced the appointment alongside three other new council members.

He stated that Chong Wei and the others were selected based on their expertise and vast experience in their respective fields.

“We have appointed four new members of the BAM Council,” Tengku Zafrul told reporters after chairing the BAM Council meeting.

He confirmed that these four individuals will chair various committees, with Chong Wei leading the Performance Committee.

Tengku Zafrul added that BAM has streamlined its committees from 14 to 10 under the Tangkis 2030 strategic plan.

He said nine committee chairmen have been appointed, all of whom are council members.

External experts will also be invited based on their badminton experience, passion, and expertise.

Tengku Zafrul confirmed he will not chair any committee himself.

The BAM Council meeting formally adopted Tangkis 2030 as the official plan moving forward.

He emphasised that Tangkis 2030 is a plan for Malaysia’s entire badminton community, not just BAM.

“It is important to note that BAM can only play an effective role if it is in a strong financial position,” he stated.

Expanding investment and commercial efforts will be BAM’s main focus to ensure the plan’s success.

Chong Wei said his main priority is working closely with all coaches to improve national athletes’ performance.

“I have to work hand in hand with the coaches to identify the athletes’ problems,” said the former world number one.

He stressed the need to understand what happens during competitions when athletes sometimes win and sometimes lose.

“I will work hard with the coaches to see how we can help the athletes perform better,” Chong Wei added. – Bernama