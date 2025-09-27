Lewis Hamilton skips F1 tyre test to be with dog in coma

FERRARI driver Lewis Hamilton has withdrawn from a Formula One tyre test with Pirelli to remain with his unwell bulldog Roscoe, who is currently in a coma.

Ferrari confirmed the seven-time world champion would not participate in Friday’s test at Italy’s Mugello circuit, with Chinese reserve driver Zhou Guanyu replacing him.

Hamilton provided a health update on his Instagram account, detailing his pet’s serious condition.

“Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe,“ he wrote.

“He was admitted to hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped.”

“They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he’s in a coma.”

“We don’t know whether he will wake from this.”

“Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up.”

“I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support.”

The 12-year-old bulldog, who is vegan like his owner, accompanied Hamilton throughout his championship-winning seasons with Mercedes.

Roscoe attended races with his own paddock pass, travelled on private jets, and has amassed 1.3 million followers on his own Instagram account.

Hamilton expressed concern about his dog’s health and lifespan as recently as last May. – Reuters