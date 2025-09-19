Liverpool seek easy win in Merseyside derby as Arsenal face Man City

PREMIER LEAGUE leaders Liverpool will aim for a less dramatic victory when they face Everton in Saturday’s Merseyside derby.

Liverpool have won all four of their league matches this season with late goals in each game.

Andy Robertson expressed a desire for simpler wins after another stoppage-time victory against Atletico Madrid in midweek.

Everton face a difficult task at Anfield with just one win in their last 28 visits.

Arsenal host Manchester City on Sunday in a crucial early-season title test.

The Gunners have finished as Premier League runners-up for three consecutive seasons.

Arsenal are seeking their third straight home win against Manchester City.

Manchester United host Chelsea amid growing pressure on manager Ruben Amorim.

United have taken just 31 points from their last 31 Premier League games.

Wayne Rooney believes his former team have deteriorated under Amorim’s management.

United face Chelsea having not lost to them at Old Trafford in the league since 2013.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea have made a steady start and are considered outside title contenders.

United’s upcoming fixtures include Brentford and Sunderland before facing Liverpool after the international break. – AFP