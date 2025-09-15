MADANI Cup 2025 promotes unity and sports culture in Selangor

THE Selangor-level MADANI Cup 2025 has brought together celebrities, leaders, and young athletes to promote sports as a recreational activity that unites people from all backgrounds.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim stated that the inclusive participation in football and e-sports aligns with youth interests while providing a talent showcase platform.

He expressed hope that sports would become a way of life for society through both major tournaments and community-level initiatives.

This approach aims to foster togetherness and strengthen the Malaysia MADANI spirit through sports platforms.

Adam Adli spoke to reporters after presenting prizes to winners at the MADANI Cup 2025 Football Tournament at Padang Astaka.

The two-day tournament began on 13 September and was organised by the Anwar Ibrahim Club in collaboration with multiple government bodies.

AIC information officer Jestin Raj noted the tournament focused on encouraging youth involvement in sports and community activities.

He revealed this was AIC’s first large-scale programme with plans to expand to other states including Perak.

Raj mentioned that AIC traditionally organised community-based and social aid programmes but is now introducing more comprehensive approaches.

The tournament concluded with a friendly match where Mak Jemah FC, featuring local celebrities, defeated AIC’s team 5-2. – Bernama