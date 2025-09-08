Mads Pedersen wins Vuelta stage 15 amid pro-Palestinian protests

MADS PEDERSEN sprinted to victory in stage 15 of the Vuelta a España on Sunday as pro-Palestinian protestors once again disrupted the race.

Spanish cyclist Javier Romo fell with 56 kilometres remaining after a disturbance caused by a protestor who slipped while running towards a group of riders.

Romo appeared to run after the individual before remounting his bike and continuing with the race.

Local media reported that 10 protestors were arrested for public disorder offences, with some tussling with police near the end of the stage.

Race organisers erected extra barriers to preserve course integrity and allow riders to finish safely.

Protestors waved Palestine flags en masse at both the start and end of the day’s racing.

The race has faced multiple disruptions, including stage 11 being shortened due to protests at the finish line in Bilbao.

Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard retained the red jersey as overall leader, maintaining his 48-second advantage over Joao Almeida.

Danish Lidl-Trek rider Pedersen claimed his first victory of this year’s race with a powerful sprint past Marco Frigo on the home straight.

The hilly stage covered 167.8 kilometres from A Veiga to Monforte de Lemos.

Frigo, riding for Israel-Premier Tech, the team targeted by protests, finished third behind Orluis Aular.

Pedersen’s team-mates worked hard in the day’s large breakaway to set up his winning opportunity.

Pedersen stated that the team effort made the victory even sweeter given everyone knew their plan.

The stage win strengthened Pedersen’s hopes of retaining the green jersey for most points, currently leading Vingegaard by 98.

The peloton containing Vingegaard and other main contenders finished 13-and-a-half minutes after Pedersen crossed the line.

After Monday’s rest day, the race resumes with stage 16 on Tuesday covering 167.9 kilometres from Poio to Castro de Herville. – AFP