Malaysia finishes third overall at CMAS World Cup Finswimming 2025

MALAYSIA secured an impressive third-place finish at the CMAS World Cup Finswimming 2025, which concluded in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

National swimmer Regina Cheong Xuan Yun spearheaded the team’s success by winning two gold medals in the women’s 100-metre and 200-metre immersion events.

Her teammate Louis Chin Teng Aun contributed a silver medal in the men’s 200m immersion and a bronze in the 100m immersion event.

Rayyan Haaziq Nasrul Hafiz added another bronze to the tally with his performance in the men’s 50m bifin competition.

The women’s 4x100m surface relay team, consisting of Valery Thye, Alisha Irdina, Abigail Lim and Jun Hsuen, also earned a bronze medal for Malaysia.

Host nation Taiwan claimed the overall championship title, while Thailand finished in second place ahead of Malaysia. – Bernama