Malaysia International Series: Muhammad Faiq-Hong Quan win first title

NATIONAL junior men’s doubles pair Muhammad Faiq Haziq Masawi and Lok Hong Quan were crowned champions at the Malaysia International Series 2025.

The 2024 Malaysia Games gold medallists justified their top seeding by surviving a rubber-game duel against South Korean pair Kim Jae Hyeon and Lee Sang Won.

They secured a 21-16, 19-21, 21-14 victory in one hour and two minutes at the Educity Sports Complex to claim their first international title.

Both 19-year-old players pocketed US$720 for their win, while their opponents took home US$420.

The duo will next feature in the Indonesia Masters I 2025 in Riau, facing Bo-Yuan Chen and Tang Kai Wei of Taiwan in the qualifying round.

The Badminton World Federation Tour Super 100 tournament will run from this Tuesday until September 21. – Bernama