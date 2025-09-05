Malaysia women’s hockey team crushed 8-0 by China in Asia Cup opener

THE national women’s hockey team started their campaign on a losing note, suffering a crushing 0-8 defeat against hosts China in their opening match of the 2025 Women’s Asia Cup, Group A, held in Gongshu, China today.

In the match at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium, the Chinese team wasted no time in opening the scoring through Zou Meirong in the first minute, followed by goals from Li Hong (13’) and Ou Zixia (17’, penalty corner) to extend the hosts’ lead.

Resuming the second half, China continued their dominant performance with goals from Dan Wen (32’), Fan Yunxia (34’, penalty corner), Zou Meirong (36’), Chen Yang (40’), and Zhong Jiaqi (49’), securing a resounding 8-0 victory.

Mohd Nasihin Nubli’s squad is scheduled to face Taiwan on Sunday (Sept 7), before concluding their group stage matches against South Korea on Monday (Sept 8).

This edition of the Women’s Asia Cup tournament runs from today until September 14. - Bernama