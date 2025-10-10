Malaysian badminton pairs advance to Arctic Open quarter-finals in Finland

KUALA LUMPUR: Two national men’s doubles pairs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Choong Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal Nazri successfully advanced to the Arctic Open 2025 quarter-finals in Vantaa, Finland, Thursday.

During the second round of the Super 500 tourney held in Vantaan Energia areena, top seeds Aaron-Wooi Yik made a strong comeback after losing the first set, defeating compatriots Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong 15-21, 21-14, 21-14.

The 2022 world champions will next face Taiwan’s Liu Kuang Heng-Yang Po Han, who stunned their more fancied compatriots and seventh seeds Lee Jhe-Huei-Yang Po-Hsuan 21-18, 21-9.

Meanwhile, Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal also produced a spirited comeback to down French duo Eloi Adam-Leo Rossi 12-21, 21-10, 21-16.

However, hopes of an all-Malaysian quarter-final clash were dashed after Wan Junaidi Wan Arif-Yap Roy King fell to third seeds Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 13-21, 21-12, 13-21 - Bernama