Manchester United posts sixth straight annual loss despite record revenues

MANCHESTER United has reported its sixth consecutive annual net loss despite achieving record revenues of £666.5 million.

The club endured a difficult 2024/25 season without Champions League football and finished 15th in the Premier League, their lowest top-flight position in 51 years.

Manager Ruben Amorim’s squad reached the Europa League final but suffered defeat against Tottenham in Bilbao.

Revenue increased marginally by 0.7% to £666.5 million for the year ending June 30, 2025, while the operating loss improved significantly from £69.3 million to £18.4 million compared to the previous year.

Overall losses dropped substantially from £113.2 million to £33 million following cost-cutting measures implemented by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, including widespread job reductions.

Chief executive Omar Berrada stated that United were beginning to feel the benefits of their cost-saving measures while building for the long term.

“On the field, we are pleased with the additions we have made to our men’s and women’s first-team squads over the summer, as we build for the long-term,“ he said.

“Off the field, we are emerging from a period of structural and leadership change with a refreshed, streamlined organisation equipped to deliver on our sporting and commercial objectives.

“To have generated record revenues during such a challenging year for the club demonstrates the resilience which is a hallmark of Manchester United.”

The start of a five-year shirt sponsorship deal with Snapdragon helped drive record commercial revenues of £333.3 million, while the club achieved record matchday revenues of £160.3 million.

United expects revenue between £640 million and £660 million in the next financial year despite missing European football for the first time since the 2014/15 season.

Deloitte ranked United fourth in its annual Football Money League behind Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, highlighting the club’s financial robustness despite years of underachievement.

The team has started the new season poorly with just four points from their first four Premier League matches, their worst league campaign start since 1992/93.

Manager Amorim faces immense pressure ahead of Saturday’s home match against Chelsea at Old Trafford following his team’s League Cup elimination by fourth-tier Grimsby. – AFP