Maresca says no panic at Chelsea despite recent poor run of form

CHELSEA manager Enzo Maresca insists there is “no reason to panic” despite his team’s recent poor run of form.

The Blues have lost three of their past four matches across all competitions ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Benfica.

Maresca highlighted the significant impact of red cards on his team’s recent results.

Chelsea were reduced to ten men in both their Premier League defeats against Manchester United and Brighton.

They also suffered an opening Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Maresca remained relaxed about the situation during his pre-match press conference on Monday.

The Italian manager pointed out that four of Chelsea’s last five defeats included a player dismissal.

He admitted he could have made better tactical decisions following those red cards.

Maresca noted that their only loss with eleven players came against German champions Bayern Munich.

“For me personally there is not any reason that we need to create panic, knowing that football, you know better than me, football is a crazy world,“ he said.

The Chelsea boss defended his team’s overall performance despite the recent setbacks.

“I don’t think we need to defend ourselves in this moment because the reality is that I have a very good feeling with the squad we have,“ Maresca added.

He expressed excitement about facing Jose Mourinho’s Benfica at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca described the prospect of facing the Portuguese manager as an “absolute honour.”

Mourinho won three Premier League titles during two successful spells with Chelsea.

The 62-year-old was recently appointed as Benfica’s new coach after being sacked by Fenerbahce.

Chelsea will assess injuries to Moises Caicedo, Andrey Santos and Joao Pedro ahead of the crucial match.

All three players picked up knocks during Saturday’s defeat to Brighton. – AFP