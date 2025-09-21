Messi brace lifts Inter Miami to 3-2 MLS win over DC United

LIONEL MESSI delivered a masterclass performance with two goals and an assist to propel Inter Miami to a crucial 3-2 victory over DC United in Major League Soccer.

The Argentine superstar demonstrated his enduring class amid reports he is set to sign a contract extension that would keep him in Miami through at least next season.

Messi now leads the MLS scoring charts with 22 goals in 22 matches this season after recording his seventh double of the campaign.

Inter Miami dominated proceedings from the outset against their already-eliminated opponents at a rain-soaked Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The breakthrough came in the 35th minute when Messi delivered a perfectly weighted through ball to Tadeo Allende, who finished expertly with his first touch.

Christian Benteke equalised for the visitors with a powerful header in the 52nd minute, setting up a tense second half.

Messi restored Miami’s lead in the 66th minute after collecting a Jordi Alba pass in the box and finishing clinically with his left foot.

The home side missed a golden opportunity to extend their lead when substitute Mateo Silvetti saw his penalty kick crash off the crossbar just two minutes after coming on.

Messi sealed the victory with a moment of individual brilliance in the 85th minute, creating space outside the box before curling an unstoppable shot past the goalkeeper.

Jacob Murrell’s stoppage-time consolation goal for DC United created a nervous finish, but Miami held on for three vital points.

The victory moves Inter Miami up to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 52 points as they continue their push for playoff qualification.

Elsewhere in MLS, New York City FC secured their playoff spot with a 2-0 victory over Charlotte, while Philadelphia Union maintained their Eastern Conference lead with a 1-0 win against New England.

Orlando City kept their own playoff hopes alive with a 3-2 victory over Nashville, denying their opponents immediate qualification to the postseason. – AFP