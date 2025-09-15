Premier League weekend: Haaland shines, Liverpool late, Arsenal depth

LIVERPOOL maintained their perfect Premier League record with a dramatic last-gasp Mohamed Salah penalty against Burnley on Sunday.

Manchester City delivered a devastating performance to rip apart Manchester United in the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal now lead a chasing pack of three clubs sitting just three points behind Liverpool after their commanding 3-0 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Erling Haaland demonstrated his world-class quality by scoring twice against Manchester United despite an astonishing miss that denied him a hat-trick.

The Norwegian striker has now scored 14 goals in his past nine appearances for both club and country following his five-goal haul for Norway against Moldova.

Haaland has remarkably scored eight goals in just six Premier League appearances against Manchester United since joining City in 2022.

Manchester United’s entire team have managed only eight goals against City during that same period.

Liverpool’s perfect start of four wins from four matches has required late heroics in every game this season.

Salah’s 95th-minute penalty proved painful for a battling Burnley side that had contained Liverpool’s expensive attacking lineup for most of the match.

Manager Arne Slot opted not to include record-signing Alexander Isak in his squad at Turf Moor as he aims to gradually integrate the former Newcastle forward.

Liverpool nearly paid the price for their lack of cutting edge until Hannibal Mejbri’s handball gave the champions a late lifelihood.

Arsenal displayed their impressive squad depth with new signings making immediate impacts in their 3-0 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Martin Zubimendi emerged as an unlikely hero by opening the scoring with a thunderous volley and heading in the third goal.

Viktor Gyokeres demonstrated his predatory instincts by tapping home a cross from Eberechi Eze, who was making his first start for the Gunners.

Noni Madueke has continued his sparkling early-season form since moving from Chelsea, ensuring Bukayo Saka’s absence due to injury has barely been noticed.

Manager Mikel Arteta expressed satisfaction with his larger squad, noting that eight summer signings have helped overcome injuries to key players like William Saliba and Martin Odegaard. – AFP