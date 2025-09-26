PSG defender Marquinhos out for weeks with left thigh injury

PARIS ST GERMAIN defender Marquinhos has joined the club’s long injury list after suffering a left thigh problem.

The French side confirmed on Friday that the Brazilian would be out for the next few weeks with this injury.

The 31-year-old picked up the injury just days before Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Barcelona.

Marquinhos joined PSG in 2013 and has made over 300 Ligue 1 appearances for the club.

Joao Neves, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele are also currently injured for the Parisian outfit.

PSG added that Neves, Doue and Dembele are continuing their rehabilitation programmes.

Champions PSG will host Auxerre in a Ligue 1 clash on Saturday. – Reuters