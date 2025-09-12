Saint Lucia’s Alfred says Olympic gold proves talent over passport

SAINT LUCIA’S Julien Alfred aims to add the world 100 metres title to her Olympic gold, stating her triumph demonstrates that athletes from small nations need not feel inferior.

The 24-year-old sprinter displayed remarkable composure at the Paris Games, convincingly defeating reigning world champion Sha’Carri Richardson despite turning professional only in 2023.

Alfred begins her campaign on Saturday to become the first woman since Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013 to simultaneously hold both the Olympic and world 100m crowns.

Fraser-Pryce, who retires after these championships, achieved the double twice by winning Olympic gold in 2008 and 2012 alongside world titles in 2009 and 2013.

Alfred’s immediate focus is solidifying her championship credentials in Tokyo following her groundbreaking Olympic victory.

She emphasised that coming from a small island of 258 square miles with about 180,000 people proves athletes can compete on the biggest stage regardless of their nation’s size.

The fast-starting champion warmed up for these championships with a victory in the Diamond League finals in Zurich last month.

Alfred revealed that winning the 60m world indoor crown earlier in 2024 unexpectedly led to depression rather than providing a confidence boost.

She explained that realizing how many people were supporting her created overwhelming pressure to perform and repay their faith.

The self-deprecatory champion acknowledges she remains unsure of herself despite her Olympic success, though she finds it easier to absorb achievements now.

Alfred described the Olympic crown as a heavy weight that the champion must carry throughout their reign.

She has demonstrated mental strength throughout her life, particularly following her father’s death when she was just 12 years old.

At age 14, Alfred left Saint Lucia to attend school in Jamaica, the birthplace of her idol Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

She emotionally dedicated her Olympic victory to her late father, who believed in her potential but passed away in 2013 before seeing her achievements.

Alfred insists that Olympic gold has not satisfied her appetite for success, with more goals still to achieve in her career.

She remains determined to avoid becoming swell-headed despite her historic accomplishments on the track. – AFP