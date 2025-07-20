Scheffler leads British Open as McIlroy chases miracle comeback

WORLD number one Scottie Scheffler stands on the brink of British Open glory, carrying a commanding four-shot lead into Sunday’s final round. The American star has dominated the tournament so far, leaving Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy needing a historic comeback to snatch victory on home soil.

McIlroy, who thrilled crowds with a third-round 66, admitted Scheffler’s form makes him the clear favourite. “Scottie Scheffler is inevitable. Even when he doesn’t have his best stuff, he’s the complete player,“ said the 2014 champion. “He’s just so solid. He doesn’t make mistakes.”

Scheffler, already a PGA Championship winner this year, has a perfect record when leading after 54 holes, having won his last nine tournaments in such positions. His closest challenger is China’s Li Haotong at 10 under par, while England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick sits five shots back.

Despite his dominance, Scheffler downplayed the significance of his success earlier in the week. “It feels like you work your whole life to celebrate winning a tournament for like a few minutes,“ he said. Yet, victory would see him join Tiger Woods as the only world number ones to win the British Open.

Fitzpatrick, who played alongside Scheffler on Saturday, compared his consistency to Woods’ peak. “He’s an exceptional player. He’s world number one, and we’re seeing Tiger-like stuff,“ he said.

McIlroy remains the crowd favourite, with thousands of fans hoping he can produce a Sunday charge. Starting six shots behind, the Northern Irishman faces a tough task against Scheffler’s relentless precision. “Winning major championships is not an easy task, and I’ve put myself in a good position,“ Scheffler said. “There’s not really too much else going on.” - AFP