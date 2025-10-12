Serbia coach Stojkovic resigns after shock home defeat to Albania

SERBIA coach Dragan Stojkovic announced his resignation following a shocking 0-1 home defeat to Albania in their World Cup qualifier.

Stojkovic stated he accepted full responsibility for the unexpected loss during a post-match press conference.

“This defeat should not have happened, and I accept responsibility,“ Stojkovic told reporters.

“I’m here to face the consequences.”

The coach confirmed he had already submitted his resignation to the Serbian Football Association’s leadership.

“I have offered my resignation, they will make an announcement also, but I will not travel to Andorra and lead the team,“ he said.

Stojkovic described Saturday’s performance as particularly disappointing given his expectations.

Saturday’s result was “really poor, I did not expect this”, the 60-year-old said.

The former midfielder emphasized his continued support for Serbian football despite his departure.

“I have also spoken to the players and told them everything,“ Stojkovic added.

“It’s not a tragedy when a coach leaves, and Serbia will always have a great supporter in me.”

Stojkovic had been in charge of the national team since 2021 after a distinguished playing and coaching career.

As a player he made 84 appearances for the former Yugoslavia between 1983 and 2001.

He later became one of the first top-tier European players to join Japanese football with Nagoya Grampus Eight.

Serbia currently sits third in World Cup qualifying Group K behind England and Albania.

Media reports suggest former player Veljko Paunovic could replace Stojkovic as national team coach.

The match was relocated from Belgrade to Leskovac due to security concerns approved by UEFA. – AFP