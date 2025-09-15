Simbu wins Tanzania’s first world marathon gold in dramatic Tokyo finish

TANZANIA’s Alphonce Felix Simbu produced a spectacular dip finish to claim his nation’s first ever world championship marathon gold medal.

Simbu edged Germany’s Amanal Petros by just three-hundredths of a second in a thrilling conclusion to the marathon at the world championships.

Both athletes were officially timed at 2 hours 9 minutes and 48 seconds after an intense battle through the streets of Tokyo.

Italy’s Iliass Aouani secured the bronze medal with a time of 2 hours 9 minutes and 53 seconds in the gruelling 42-kilometre race.

Simbu expressed his pride in making history for Tanzania after previously winning bronze at the 2017 world championships in London.

The race began with 88 athletes from 47 countries facing challenging hot and humid conditions throughout the morning.

Twenty-two competitors failed to complete the marathon, including pre-race favourite Tadese Takele of Ethiopia who withdrew at the 33-kilometre mark.

Takele had entered as the fastest competitor after winning the Tokyo Marathon in March with a time of 2 hours 3 minutes and 23 seconds.

Uganda’s Abel Chelangat controlled much of the race pace before making a decisive break at the 39.5-kilometre mark that reduced the leading group to five athletes.

The final three medal contenders entered the stadium together for an electrifying last 300 metres on the track.

Petros initially led down the back straight but Simbu launched a desperate late surge in the final metres to snatch victory.

The German runner collapsed to the track after the finish while expressing amazement at the dramatic sprint conclusion to the marathon.

Petros acknowledged his disappointment at losing gold in the final moments while also expressing happiness for Simbu’s achievement.

Defending champion Victor Kiplangat of Uganda finished in eleventh place with a time of 2 hours 11 minutes and 33 seconds. – AFP