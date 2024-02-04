Singapore’s Schooling retires from swimming

SINGAPORE’S only Olympic gold medallist, Joseph Schooling, has announced his retirement from competitive swimming on Tuesday.

Schooling, who made history for the republic by winning a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in the 100m butterfly event, thanked his family, coaches, teammates, and supporters for their encouragement throughout his career.

“I am filled with gratitude for every experience that swimming has brought into my life. The victories were exhilarating, the defeats humbling, and together, they have forged a resilience in me that I will carry forward into my next chapter,” he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Schooling said he is eager to explore new passions and face new challenges in the next phase of his life.

“Thank you to my supporters for standing by me every step of the way. I hope you will join me as I embark on this new adventure,” he added.