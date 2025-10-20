Sivasangari breaks into world’s top six in latest PSA squash rankings

NATIONAL squash star S. Sivasangari has achieved a career milestone by breaking into the world’s top six in the latest Professional Squash Association rankings.

The 26-year-old from Kedah climbed two positions to reach sixth place in the women’s world rankings released today.

Sivasangari’s rise follows her impressive runner-up finish at the Silicon Valley Open in Redwood City, California last week.

She defeated Egypt’s Kenzy Ayman, American Amanda Sobhy and Egypt’s Salma Hany en route to the final.

The Malaysian ultimately fell to top seed Olivia Weaver of the United States in the championship match.

Her strong performance saw her overtake Japan’s Satomi Watanabe and Belgium’s Tinne Gilis in the rankings.

Fellow Malaysian Rachel Arnold also improved her standing by moving up one spot to 19th position.

National men’s number one Ng Eain Yow maintained his 12th place in the latest rankings update. – Bernama