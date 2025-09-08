South Korea defeats Malaysia 5-0 in Asia Cup, ending Super 4s hopes

THE Malaysian women’s national hockey team has been eliminated from the 2025 Women’s Asia Cup after a decisive 5-0 defeat against South Korea.

South Korea’s Cheon Eunbi scored two field goals within three minutes during the 27th and 30th minutes to secure her team’s place in the Super 4s round.

Kim Eunji opened the scoring with a penalty corner goal in the 12th minute at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.

Jeong Dabin added another penalty corner goal in the 39th minute to extend South Korea’s lead.

Cho Hyejin completed the dominant victory with a field goal two minutes before the final whistle.

The result leaves Malaysia in third place in Group A with three points, failing to qualify for the Super 4s round.

South Korea tops Group A with six points and a superior goal difference of 14 compared to China’s 11.

China occupies second place in Group A with six points and will complete their fixtures against Taiwan tonight.

Malaysia began their campaign with an 8-0 defeat to China last Friday before bouncing back with an 11-1 victory over Taiwan yesterday.

Coach Mohd Nasihin Nubli Ibrahim’s squad will now compete in the classification stage for fifth to eighth place starting this Wednesday.

The national team’s best achievement remains their third-place finish in the inaugural 1985 edition held in Seoul. – Bernama