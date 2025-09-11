Spanish police arrest Oviedo fan for racist gestures at Real Madrid game

SPANISH police have arrested a Real Oviedo supporter for making racist gestures and sounds towards Real Madrid players during their recent LaLiga match.

The National Police confirmed the arrest on their official X account following a report from LaLiga about incidents during the August 24th game.

“The fan has been arrested for mimicking racist gestures and sounds during a match between Real Oviedo and Real Madrid,“ the police statement read.

Authorities identified the suspect through analysis of match images and videos after television broadcasts captured monkey gestures and noises from Oviedo fans.

The incident occurred in the 37th minute as Real Madrid players celebrated Kylian Mbappé’s opening goal in their eventual 3-0 victory.

This arrest follows recent convictions for racist behaviour in Spanish football stadiums, including a one-year prison sentence for abuse against Athletic Bilbao’s Iñaki Williams.

Three Valencia supporters received eight-month sentences last June for racist insults directed at Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior during a May 2023 match.

Spanish law typically allows first-time non-violent offenders to avoid jail time for sentences under two years. – Reuters