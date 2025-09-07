Speedy Tigress crush Taiwan 11-1 in Women’s Hockey Asia Cup comeback

MALAYSIA’s national women’s hockey team delivered a stunning 11-1 victory over Taiwan in their second Group A match at the 2025 Women’s Hockey Asia Cup.

The emphatic win came as a powerful response to their 8-0 opening day defeat against China at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou.

Coach Mohd Nasihin Nubli Ibrahim’s squad demonstrated remarkable offensive prowess throughout the contest.

The Speedy Tigress established early dominance with four first-quarter goals from Nur Afiqah Syahzani Azhar, Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli, Khairunnisa Ayuni Mohd Sharuddin, and Hanis Nadiah Onn.

Malaysia maintained their scoring momentum with three additional goals before halftime through Nuramirah Shakirah and penalty corner conversions from Fatin Shafika Mahd Sukri and Nur Afiqah Syahzani.

The second half saw another four goals from Khairunnisa Ayuni, a brace from Siti Nur Arfah Mohd Nor, and a hat-trick completing strike from Nur Afiqah Syahzani.

Taiwan managed a consolation goal through Huang Yu-Ting’s 59th-minute penalty stroke.

Coach Nasihin expressed satisfaction with the performance and confidence boost ahead of their final group match against South Korea. – Bernama