THE Perak state government is unable to resolve the financial crisis that is currently plaguing the Perak FC football team said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, adding that the cost of financing Perak FC is too high and of course it requires a huge expenditure every season.

“The game of football in Malaysia is too expensive, unbearable by the state government. I hope football fans understand, not only Perak cannot afford it, other states (football teams have financial problems) also cannot (help solve).

“We (the state government) are also not able to solve the problem of salary arrears for Perak FC players. It is at the expense of (the sponsor of Perak FC),“ he said when met by reporters after attending the Aidilfitri Raya ceremony of Perak government-linked companies (GLCs) with the menteri besar at the Indera Mulia Stadium compound here today.

Saarani said however, the development of football would still continue through the Perak Football Association (PAFA) which plays a role in unearthing new talents from school students and youths.

“The cost (of football development) is very affordable and the state government has also helped to finance about RM1 million,“ he said.

Yesterday, Perak FC chairman Datuk Seri Azim Zabidi reportedly confirmed that squad had to withdraw from the Super League competition next season due to financial issues.

Azim was reported to have said that his team had done everything it could to develop the team, including spending almost RM40 million over the past three years.