  1. Sport

Tang Jie-Ee Wei reach World Championships semis, end 20-year wait

theSun Sport
  • 2025-08-29 05:37 PM
Malaysia’s Ee Wei Toh (L) and Tang Jie Chen celebrate their victory over India's Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto at the end of their mixed double match at the Badminton BWF World Championships at the Adidas Arena in Paris, on August 29, 2025. - AFPPIXMalaysia’s Ee Wei Toh (L) and Tang Jie Chen celebrate their victory over India's Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto at the end of their mixed double match at the Badminton BWF World Championships at the Adidas Arena in Paris, on August 29, 2025. - AFPPIX

NATIONAL shuttlers Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei stormed into the semi-finals of the 2025 World Badminton Championships in Paris today, ending Malaysia’s nearly two-decade wait for a medal in the mixed doubles event.

The world number four pair had little trouble defeating India’s 17th-ranked Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto 21-15, 21-13 in the quarter-finals at the Adidas Arena to assure themselves of at least a bronze.

Koo Kien Kiat-Wong Pei Tty had been the only Malaysian mixed doubles pair to win a world championship medal, clinching bronze at the 2006 edition in Madrid.

In the semi-finals, Tang Jie-Ee Wei will face either China’s Cheng Xing-Zhang Chi or France’s Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue.

Another Malaysian mixed doubles pair, Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin, bowed out in the quarter-finals after a straight-game defeat, 23-25, 15-21, to world number two Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin of China in 41 minutes. - Bernama