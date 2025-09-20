Terengganu FC victory driven by high fighting spirit against Melaka

TERENGGANU FC’S emphatic victory over Melaka FC in their Super League clash was primarily driven by the players’ exceptional fighting spirit according to head coach Badrul Afzan Razali.

The Turtles secured three valuable points with a dominant performance at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, lifting them from third to second place in the league standings.

Badrul Afzan praised his players for improving their style of play after a slow start, launching continuous attacks that resulted in four first-half goals.

He specifically highlighted main striker Yan Mabella’s strong performance following his recovery from injury last week.

The coach expressed hope that this winning momentum would continue into their next match against Kuala Lumpur City FC.

Melaka FC head coach Datuk K. Devan attributed his team’s defeat to defensive weaknesses and underperforming foreign players.

He noted that the quality gap between the two teams’ imported players was significant given their respective budgets.

Playing with ten men for 65 minutes after Che Rashid Che Halim’s red card further complicated Melaka’s efforts to mount a comeback.

Devan stated his team would treat the defeat as a learning opportunity to improve their performance in future matches.

The home side’s penalty goal just before halftime particularly affected Melaka’s spirit and motivation to fight back from their 0-4 deficit. – Bernama