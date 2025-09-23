A sinkhole that appeared on Jalan Burma in Penang, on Sunday was caused by the collapse of a 525-millimeter diameter gravity sewer line due to joint dislocation, according to Indah Water Konsortium (IWK).

The national sewerage company clarified that the collapse occurred unexpectedly under heavy loads and was not related to aging infrastructure, contrary to initial claims. IWK is conducting ongoing investigations to determine the exact root cause of the incident that has disrupted traffic along the busy Penang road.

The affected section of Jalan Burma has been temporarily closed for public safety while urgent repair works continue. IWK reported that repairs entered their second day today and are expected to require another four days to complete, meaning the road closure will likely extend until early next week.

Initial reports incorrectly identified the damaged pipeline as a force main, but IWK’s detailed investigation revealed that the actual force main is located upstream of the sinkhole area. The company emphasised that the collapsed section involved a gravity line rather than the pressurized force main system.

The incident occurs amid a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade program across Penang Island, where IWK is implementing extensive sewerage improvements worth RM284.7 million.

This massive undertaking forms part of the Malaysian Plan under the Department of Sewerage Services and is funded through the Sewerage Capital Contribution fund.

As part of the island-wide assessment, IWK has been conducting thorough investigations of sewerage assets using advanced CCTV inspections and Ground Penetration Radar scanning where necessary.

The company is evaluating the condition of sewer lines throughout Penang’s 297-kilometer pipeline network to identify areas requiring attention.

The comprehensive upgrade and refurbishment program aims to address Penang’s aging sewerage infrastructure, ensuring reliable service for residents and businesses across the island. IWK operates and maintains over 9,133 sewage treatment plants and network pump stations nationwide, serving more than 32 million Connected Population Equivalent.

The company, which is owned by Minister of Finance Incorporated Malaysia, manages more than 22,000 kilometers of sewerage pipeline networks across the country.

IWK’s services span operations and maintenance, refurbishment, engineering reviews, project management, environmental assessments, and research and development.

Officials have thanked the public for their patience and understanding during the repair period and emphasised that all necessary safety measures are being implemented to address the Jalan Burma situation promptly and effectively.