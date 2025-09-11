STM Lottery transforms e-waste into educational opportunities

STM Lottery Sdn. Bhd. has reinforced its commitment to educational equity and environmental sustainability with the launch of the 2025 Sports Toto “Laptops 4 Kids” Learning Programme, a groundbreaking initiative that transforms electronic waste into valuable learning tools for Malaysia’s underprivileged youth.

Bridging the Digital Divide Through Innovation

The programme, now in its second successful year, demonstrates how corporate social responsibility can address multiple societal challenges simultaneously. This year’s initiative will distribute 110 carefully refurbished laptops to primary school students from low-income families across Selangor and Terengganu, provided on a one-year free rental basis through partnership with the Sambong Future Foundation (SFF).

The launch ceremony, held at Smart Rental Malaysia’s headquarters, welcomed approximately 25 students who became the first recipients of this year’s program. The event showcased not just the distribution of technology, but also the beginning of enhanced educational opportunities for Malaysia’s most vulnerable student populations.

Substantial Investment in Future Generations

STM Lottery’s financial commitment to the program reflects its serious dedication to educational advancement. The company has contributed RM50,000 to support the Sambong Future Foundation’s comprehensive approach, which includes laptop refurbishment, careful beneficiary selection, and strategic distribution logistics.

“Our goal is to give underprivileged children the tools they need to learn and dream of a better future,“ explained Giam Say Khoon, STM Lottery’s General Manager for Communications & Sustainability.

His statement underscores the program’s dual mission of educational empowerment and environmental stewardship.

Environmental Sustainability Meets Social Impact

The Sports Toto “Laptops 4 Kids” Learning Programme exemplifies innovative corporate environmental responsibility by addressing the growing challenge of electronic waste.

Rather than allowing old laptops to contribute to Malaysia’s e-waste problem, the initiative extends their lifecycle through professional refurbishment, creating a sustainable model that benefits both communities and the environment.

“At the same time, the program helps reduce e-waste by giving old laptops a second life which is in-line with our sustainability commitment,“ Giam noted, highlighting how the program aligns with broader environmental protection goals while delivering tangible social benefits.

Interactive Learning Experience Launch

To maximize the impact of the laptop distribution, SFF organised an engaging hands-on Canva session during the launch event. Social media influencers guided students through interactive digital design lessons, immediately demonstrating the creative and educational potential of their new technological tools. This approach ensures students begin their digital learning journey with confidence and excitement.

Strategic Partnership Excellence

The collaboration between STM Lottery, Sambong Future Foundation, and Smart Rental Malaysia represents a model of effective multi-stakeholder cooperation in addressing social challenges. Giam expressed appreciation for this partnership approach: “Together, we are turning used IT tools into new opportunities for students in need.”

This partnership structure allows each organisation to contribute its unique strengths—STM Lottery provides funding and corporate support, SFF handles technical refurbishment and community outreach, while Smart Rental Malaysia contributes infrastructure and operational expertise.

Proven Track Record and Growing Impact

The program’s expansion in its second year demonstrates its effectiveness and sustainability. Since inception, the Sports Toto “Laptops 4 Kids” Learning Programme has benefited 220 students, establishing a solid foundation for continued growth and impact measurement.

The programme’s focus on primary school students recognises the critical importance of early digital literacy in preparing children for increasingly technology-dependent educational and professional environments. By targeting students from lower-income families in Selangor and Terengganu, the initiative addresses geographic and economic disparities in educational access.

Corporate Social Responsibility Leadership

STM Lottery’s approach through this programme positions the company as a leader in meaningful corporate social responsibility within Malaysia’s gaming and entertainment sector. The initiative goes beyond traditional charitable giving by creating sustainable, measurable impact that addresses multiple social and environmental challenges simultaneously.

The programme’s success reflects broader trends in corporate responsibility where companies seek initiatives that align business values with community needs while generating positive environmental outcomes.

Future Implications and Expansion Potential

The Sports Toto “Laptops 4 Kids” Learning Program establishes a replicable model for other corporations seeking to address educational inequality while promoting environmental sustainability.

Its success in Selangor and Terengganu suggests potential for geographic expansion and increased beneficiary numbers in future iterations.

The programme’s combination of immediate impact (providing laptops to students) with long-term benefits (digital literacy development and environmental protection) creates a comprehensive approach to corporate social investment that could inspire similar initiatives across various industries.