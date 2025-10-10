Suria KLCC Group’s Lotus of Light Deepavali Celebration

THE Suria KLCC Group is elevating the Festival of Lights with an enchanting multi-mall celebration that promises to captivate shoppers throughout the Deepavali season.

The group’s ‘Lotus of Light’ campaign launches today across Suria KLCC, Alamanda Shopping Centre, and Mesra Mall, running from October 6 to 22, culminating in Deepavali celebrations on October 20.

A Symbol of Cultural Significance

Drawing inspiration from the lotus flower’s profound symbolism of purity, enlightenment, and rebirth, the campaign represents a thoughtful approach to celebrating Malaysia’s rich cultural tapestry.

Francis Tan, CEO of Suria KLCC Sdn Bhd, emphasized the theme’s significance in bringing communities together.

“The lotus flower, a symbol of purity, enlightenment, and rebirth, is the perfect inspiration for this year’s Deepavali,“ said Tan.

“Our ‘Lotus of Light’ theme aims to create an immersive and memorable experience that brings people from all walks of life together. From the grand installation at Suria KLCC to the community-focused celebrations at Alamanda and Mesra Mall, we are delighted to welcome everyone to share in the joy and light of the festival.”

Suria KLCC: An Immersive Light Experience

At the heart of Kuala Lumpur, Suria KLCC’s Centre Court undergoes a stunning transformation into a luminous garden inspired by the lotus flower’s elegance. The installation features a giant illuminated lotus centerpiece surrounded by traditional kolam patterns and interactive lighting elements.

Visitors can explore two multi-layer lotus-shaped ‘kolam’ displays on the sides, while giant lotus arches at the back provide Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.

The cultural experience extends beyond visual splendor with traditional Bharatanatyam dance performances scheduled throughout the campaign period.

On Deepavali day itself, October 20, shoppers can participate in a special Henna Workshop, adding an authentic cultural dimension to the celebrations.

Generous Shopper Rewards at Suria KLCC

The mall’s rewards programme offers substantial incentives for shoppers:

Spend RM1,000 or more across two receipts to receive a RM50 Suria KLCC shopping e-voucher

Purchase RM1,000 worth of e-vouchers via the Suria KLCC website to receive an additional RM100 e-voucher

Alamanda Shopping Centre: Community-Focused Festivities

In Putrajaya, Alamanda Shopping Centre embraces the same ‘Lotus of Light’ theme with its own distinctive celebration. The Centre Court showcases a stunning lotus-inspired kolam alongside a brightly illuminated floral arch, creating an ideal backdrop for festive photography.

Alamanda’s Tiered Rewards Programme

Shoppers at Alamanda can benefit from a tiered rewards structure:

Spend RM500 or more across two receipts to receive a RM30 Alamanda shopping e-voucher

Spend RM1,500 or more across two receipts to receive a RM80 Alamanda shopping e-voucher

Beyond commercial activities, Alamanda demonstrates corporate social responsibility through its ongoing Green Ribbon Pin Sale initiative. The programme raises funds and awareness for mental health NGOs, reinforcing the festival’s spirit of giving and compassion.

Mesra Mall: Celebrating Inclusivity on the East Coast

Mesra Mall in Kemasik, Terengganu, extends the celebration from October 16 to 26 with its ‘Light of Lotus’ festivities.

The mall’s lotus-inspired installation enhances the ambience while providing cheerful photo opportunities for visitors.

This celebration underscores Mesra Mall’s commitment to honoring Malaysia’s cultural diversity and ensuring the spirit of Deepavali reaches communities across the East Coast.

Strategic Multi-Mall Approach

The Suria KLCC Group’s coordinated campaign demonstrates strategic retail marketing across diverse geographic locations and demographics.

Suria KLCC targets the urban Kuala Lumpur market with its upscale offerings and higher spending thresholds, while Alamanda serves Putrajaya’s community with accessible rewards tiers.

Mesra Mall ensures cultural celebrations reach beyond major urban centers to Malaysia’s East Coast communities.

The campaign’s timing, spanning 17 days leading up to and including Deepavali, maximizes shopper engagement during this key retail period.

The combination of visual installations, cultural performances, interactive activities, and attractive e-voucher rewards creates a comprehensive experiential marketing strategy designed to drive foot traffic and spending across all three properties.

About the Malls

Suria KLCC remains Kuala Lumpur’s iconic experiential shopping destination, housing over 360 specialty stores within its 1 million square feet complex. With its ‘Always Something New’ tagline, the mall offers exclusive brands, diverse dining options, and a blend of shopping and relaxation against the backdrop of KLCC Park and the symphonic fountain.

Alamanda Shopping Centre, managed by Suria KLCC Sdn Bhd and owned by Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd, welcomes approximately 12 million shoppers annually across 921,443 square feet of net lettable area. The mall features the outdoor adventure park Escape Putrajaya, a 10-hall TGV Cinemas, and U-Bowl X with 26 lanes.

Mesra Mall in Kemasik, Terengganu, encompasses over 310,000 square feet and serves as the East Coast’s premier shopping destination, offering recreational facilities including a 24-lane bowling alley, futsal center, badminton courts, and a 16,000-square-foot event hall.

For more information and updates, shoppers can visit:

Suria KLCC: www.suriaklcc.com.my | Facebook: @SuriaKLCCMall

Alamanda: www.alamanda.com.my | Facebook: @AlamandaShoppingCentre

Mesra Mall: www.mesramall.com | Facebook: @MyMesraMall