$!Chloe Lim wins Miss Universe Malaysia 2025

The 16 finalists vying for the national title competed through several intense rounds, including beachwear, national costume, evening gown and a Q&A session.

Meanwhile, Priyaa Simmi and Jen Li secured first and second runners-up, respectively. Li took the other four subsidiary titles: Miss Elegance, Miss Photogenic, Miss Bright Skin and Miss Crowning Glory.

Emerging as the winner during the Gala Finals yesterday, Lim also bagged three subsidiary titles: Miss Love Life, Miss Fitness and Miss Spritzer.

KUALA LUMPUR native Chloe Lim Sue Lyn, 27, has been crowned Miss Universe Malaysia 2025 and will represent Malaysia at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand this November.

The queen’s quest

With a global education spanning New York, Portugal, Estonia and the UK, where she earned two master’s degrees in London, Lim has gained profound insight into the barriers created by unequal access to education and safety, which fuels her ongoing advocacy work.

Echoing her pledge to bridging the opportunity gap, the newly minted Miss Universe Malaysia 2025 has journeyed across the globe, teaching orphans in Vietnam and helping create safe spaces for girls in Portugal.

Adding to her charm, her love for animals, tennis and travelling reveals a warm, approachable side of Lim – the girl-next-door who just so happens to be a compassionate beauty queen.

“This has been one of the most transformative journeys of my life. I am truly humbled and honoured to be given the opportunity to represent Malaysia on the global stage.

“With this title, I hope to inspire Malaysians to embrace their authenticity, pursue their dreams courageously, and I will give my very best to make Malaysia proud,” said Lim.

She received the exquisite “Eternal Blossom” crown by A Vintage Collezione. Crafted in 18K white gold and set with 16.39 carats of natural diamonds, the crown is valued at over RM200,000. She also received a cash prize of RM50,000.