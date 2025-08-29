Legasi: Bomba the Movie delivers thrills, powerful bromance

(From left) Jordan (Hii), Eddy (Nas-T) and Amir (Ben) gear up for danger as tensions rise and teamwork is put to the ultimate test.

LEGASI: Bomba the Movie wastes no time in throwing its audience straight into the heat of the action, literally. From chopper rescues atop misty mountains to infernos raging throughout Malaysia’s fictional tallest skyscraper, the film makes one thing clear: when the flames go up, so does the entertainment value. Directed by James Lee and Frank See, this action drama certainly knows how to wield the firehose when it counts. At its best, it delivers high-stakes, nail-biting, sweat-on-the-forehead sequences of firefighters battling blazes and time. It is during these Storm unit versus the elements moments that the film truly earns its badge.

Ben Amir leads the charge as Amir, a young firefighter learning to navigate duty, guilt and leadership. He is joined by Nas-T as the gruff-yet-charismatic mentor Eddy and Henley Hii as Jordan, the obligatory tension-among-colleagues guy. Together, their mission to save lives amid collapsing beams and melting steel is the real backbone of the film and what keeps audiences watching. Not every flame sparks While the action scenes are well-handled, things get murkier when the film dips into emotional territory. Somewhere between the smoke and debris, a romantic subplot flickers into existence... and then quietly fizzles out.

Nia Atasha’s character Mustika, while well-performed, seems to exist more as a narrative placeholder than a fully developed arc. The romance element, though not offensively bad, feels like someone tossed in a love story for the sake of genre convention rather than emotional payoff. It is not that the movie could not benefit from emotional grounding, but when every romantic beat ends up feeling like a deleted scene from another movie, it becomes clear the heart of Legasi: Bomba is not in the romance. It is in the bromance. Brotherhood > Boy meets girl Now this is where Legasi: Bomba the Movie lights up. The dynamic between Amir and Eddy is packed with mentor-student energy, emotional tension and enough “you’ve got this, bro” energy to fuel an entire unit of firefighters. Even when the storytelling gets a bit clunky, the chemistry between these two keeps it watchable.

The supporting cast (Ammar Alfian, Fad Anuar, Mathni Razak, Sasidaran Subramaniam and Abbas Mahmood) rounds out the Storm team with camaraderie that feels genuine, even if the dialogue occasionally leans on cliches. It is clear the filmmakers were more invested in showcasing the strength of team spirit and brotherhood over any romantic diversion. And honestly? That was the right call. Towering crisis anchored in familiar territory The skyscraper-on-fire plot might remind some of The Towering Inferno or even the rock-climbing biceps of Skyscraper (yes, the one with The Rock), but Legasi: Bomba keeps things grounded in Malaysian soil. The Texvin 118 tower is a fictional landmark, but the tension surrounding its collapse is gripping and plausible, especially thanks to tight cinematography by Tan Teck Zee.

Clocking in at 98 minutes, the film keeps its pace brisk, rarely overstaying its welcome. Some of the dialogue-heavy scenes between action beats could have used a trim, but nothing drags long enough to douse the tension. Family-friendly firepower Classified as P12, Legasi: Bomba strikes a balance between suspense and suitability. While the action is intense, it is never overly graphic. This makes it a solid family watch, especially for viewers curious about the heroics of Malaysia’s bomba (fire and rescue) personnel. It is also a great conversation starter for younger audiences about the importance of emergency services, teamwork and perseverance. The film’s tone also avoids becoming too preachy or nationalistic. It pays tribute to the bravery of first responders without turning them into superhumans. There is sweat, fear, grief and a healthy amount of yelling into radios.