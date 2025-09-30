Loyalty rewards

Lifestyle rewards platform B Infinite has launched its nationwide campaign Level Up & Win that invites B Infinite members to turn daily transactions into premium travel and lifestyle rewards, with over RM66,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

From fuelling up at Caltex, dining at Starbucks, Kenny Rogers Roasters, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts or Milk & Barley to stays at Berjaya Hotels and Golf Clubs, every transaction that earns a minimum of 20 BPoints qualifies members for contest tiers and instant rewards via the B Infinite App mobile app.

Members can also earn entries via B Infinite’s points conversion feature by converting loyalty points from programmes, such as Enrich by Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia Rewards. The campaign runs until Oct 31.