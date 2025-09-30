Loyalty rewards

Lifestyle rewards platform B Infinite has launched its nationwide campaign Level Up & Win that invites B Infinite members to turn daily transactions into premium travel and lifestyle rewards, with over RM66,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.
From fuelling up at Caltex, dining at Starbucks, Kenny Rogers Roasters, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts or Milk & Barley to stays at Berjaya Hotels and Golf Clubs, every transaction that earns a minimum of 20 BPoints qualifies members for contest tiers and instant rewards via the B Infinite App mobile app.
Members can also earn entries via B Infinite’s points conversion feature by converting loyalty points from programmes, such as Enrich by Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia Rewards. The campaign runs until Oct 31.
To bring the travel reward experience to life, lounge operator Plaza Premium Group (PPG) joins the campaign to provide winners with a premium door-to-gate travel experience that includes personalised airport transfer, VIP meet & greet service and access to plaza premium lounges across selected Malaysia airports.
Complementing the grand prizes, members also stand a chance to win vouchers from popular brands, such as 7-Eleven and Paris Baguette, and curated gifts and promotions by merchant partners, such as Hong Kong Silver Bird, Milk & Barley, Grabmaid, The Batik Shop and more.
“This campaign is to incentivise everyday spending with meaningful and memorable lifestyle upgrades. By combining our merchant network with partners like PPG, we aim to create a seamless journey from daily transactions to first-class travel experiences,” said B Infinite CEO Kevin Wong.
“This collaboration allows us to expand our group’s offerings and enhance the end-to-end airport hospitality experience for our valued guests,” said PPG regional head (marketing communications) Cheng Siew Yee.