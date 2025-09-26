Miss Universe partners with Zetrix for global blockchain-enabled voting

THE Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) has partnered with Zetrix to introduce its official Miss Universe Global blockchain voting app. Underscoring the organisation’s commitment to innovation and transparency, the app allows for a secure and engaging voting experience.

With its blockchain security, voters can cast their votes without worrying about information leakage. The app’s artificial intelligence (AI) features provide users with an immersive experience of connecting with contestants too. Users can learn more about their favourite finalist’s background, cultures and causes.

“With over 130 countries participating in Miss Universe, our goal has always been to unite cultures, amplify voices and celebrate diversity on a global scale. By launching this blockchain-powered voting app with Zetrix, we are empowering our fans with the most advanced, secure and inclusive technology,” said MUO president Raul Rocha Cantu.

As the 74th Miss Universe competition approaches, users will soon discover an alternative voting experience. The app will be available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

MUO is the organiser of the annual Miss Universe beauty pageant. As one of the world’s most celebrated events, Miss Universe empowers its contestants through pageantry, leadership and philanthropy.

Contestants, on the other hand, gain life-changing opportunities, exposure and professional growth while advocating for social causes that inspire millions. Chloe Lim Sue Lyn, Malaysia’s newly crowned Miss Universe, will represent the country at this year’s competition in Thailand on Nov 21.