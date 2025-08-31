The Shadow’s Edge smashes past RM10m at Malaysian box office

THE buzzworthy action blockbuster The Shadow’s Edge has stormed the Malaysian box office, surpassing RM10 million in just 13 days since its nationwide release on Aug 16.

The film’s remarkable momentum marks one of the strongest performances for Jackie Chan’s action title in recent years, reaffirming the enduring appeal of the genre among Malaysian audiences.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Larry Yang (Ride On), The Shadow’s Edge reunites two of Asia’s most iconic stars Chan and Tony Leung Ka-Fai in their first collaboration in two decades. Joining them are Zhang Zifeng, one of China’s most promising young actresses alongside a powerhouse ensemble cast that brings both emotional depth and electrifying action to the screen.

The Shadow’s Edge follows Wong Tak-Chung (Chan), a retired surveillance and tracking expert, who is forced back into the shadows to confront the elusive “Wolf King” (Leung). When a brilliant hacker team challenges the state-of-the-art “Sky Eye” surveillance system, the ensuing battle of wits and survival sets off a citywide clash of loyalty, deception and ultimate sacrifice.

While the film’s Malaysian box office has already soared past RM10 million within less than two weeks, The Shadow’s Edge has also been a juggernaut across Asia. In China, the film grossed over 700 million yuan within 14 days of release. The film has further earned a prestigious slot in the Busan International Film Festival’s Open Cinema program, where it will be showcased to an audience of 5,000 in an open-air screening.

Industry observers predict that The Shadow’s Edge will continue to surge at the box office, potentially breaking new milestones and solidifying its place as one of 2025’s biggest Asian blockbusters in Malaysia.