Blind box gift inspires RM13.26mil Magnum 4D Jackpot win

WHAT began as a thoughtful romantic gesture transformed into an extraordinary windfall for a young Selangor couple, whose “blind box” gift sparked a Magnum 4D Jackpot combination worth an astonishing RM13,256,447.

In what has become one of Magnum 4D’s most heartwarming jackpot stories this year, a young working professional from Selangor struck gold using a System Play 05 ticket with numbers inspired by two meaningful sources: his girlfriend’s birthdate and the serial number from a collectible blind-box figurine he purchased as a surprise present.

The winning numbers 9523 and 5763 carried special significance for the fortunate winner. After his girlfriend unboxed the figurine and discovered she had received the exact one she’d been hoping for, he felt an intuitive connection.

“It felt right,“ the winner explained, describing his decision to combine those two numbers on his ticket alongside several other meaningful digits. That spontaneous, sentimental choice later materialized into an unforgettable reality when both numbers matched the drawn results, unlocking the life-altering RM13,256,447 prize.

The winner candidly shared insights into their relationship dynamic that made the win even more special. “I don’t really understand blind boxes since it’s more her thing, but I just wanted to make her happy, just like how she never stops me from playing Magnum 4D, even though she doesn’t play herself,“ he revealed.

“We never expected this. It’s surreal. Maybe this is what people feel when they get the ‘secret’ prize from a blind box. But for us, it’s much more than that. It’s life changing. We may have different hobbies, but now we share the same joy,“ the elated winner added.

A Magnum 4D spokesperson celebrated the couple’s remarkable fortune while emphasising responsible participation.

“It’s wonderful to see how joy can come from the simplest moments, whether it’s a blind box, a game, or a lucky draw. The key is always to enjoy these moments responsibly, within one’s means. Who knows, maybe one day Magnum 4D might even launch its own blind box trend!”

The jackpot win demonstrates how meaningful personal moments can sometimes intersect with extraordinary luck, creating stories that resonate far beyond the numbers themselves.