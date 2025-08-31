Engineer dies in motorcycle crash with tanker on PLUS highway

AN electrical engineer died tragically, yesterday, after his motorcycle was struck by a tanker at Kilometre 292.8 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) near Kajang heading towards Kuala Lumpur.

In the 12.30pm incident, the 39-year-old victim was confirmed dead at the scene due to severe injuries.

Kajang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof said initial investigations found that the tanker driven by a 27-year-old local man, from Bahau heading towards Dengkil suddenly entered the emergency lane without giving any signal.

“This action caused the heavy vehicle to collide with the victim’s motorcycle which was in the emergency lane at the time,“ he said in a statement last night.

According to Naazron, the tanker driver has been detained for further investigations and is currently under remand.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act,“ he said.

He added that members of the public who witnessed the incident are asked to come forward with information by contacting Traffic Investigation Officer IPD Kajang, Insp. Ahmad Zahrein Muhd. Suod at 017-3818422.

The video of the incident has since gone viral with many netizens condemning the actions of the tanker driver.