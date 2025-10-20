Kulim firecracker explosion injures 22 on Deepavali eve

TWENTY-two individuals sustained injuries following a firecracker explosion during Deepavali Eve festivities in Paya Besar, Kulim, with one victim suffering severe head trauma.

According to Kulim district police chief Superintendent Zulkifli Azizan, the blast occurred shortly before 1am on Jalan Paya Besar, where residents had assembled to observe fireworks celebrations.

“Preliminary findings suggest the explosion resulted from firecrackers being ignited by individuals in the crowd. One person received a significant laceration on the forehead, while others experienced less severe wounds from shrapnel and debris,” Zulkifli stated.

Emergency medical services deployed two ambulances to transport all injured parties to Kulim Hospital for medical attention.

Law enforcement and traffic management teams successfully restored order and cleared the area by approximately 1.30am, according to police reports.

Social media footage showing the aftermath of the incident depicted scenes of confusion, with smoke obscuring visibility as frightened onlookers scattered from the location.

Initial reports had suggested eight casualties, though authorities have since confirmed the higher figure of 22 injured persons.