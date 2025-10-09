Man named Chen Da Wan wins free burger in McDonald’s promo

MCDONALD’S recent promotion offering free Creamy Mushroom Burgers to anyone with “Wan” in their name has sparked laughter online, thanks to a hilarious encounter at one of its outlets.

In a post shared on Threads, a user recounted a funny exchange between a customer and a cashier. The customer, confidently stepping up to the counter, declared, “My name is Chen Da Wan, I want to claim a free burger.”

However, confusion ensued when the cashier thought he was simply requesting a “cendawan” (Malay for mushroom) burger, rather than stating his name.

“Yes, I know uncle wants cendawan burger, but what is uncle’s name?” the cashier asked.

After a brief back-and-forth, the man presented his identification card, confirming that his actual name is, in fact, Chen Da Wan—uncannily similar in pronunciation to the Malay word for mushroom.

Shocked but amused, the cashier apologised and handed over the well-deserved free burger.

The post quickly went viral, with netizens flooding the comments section with laughing emojis and witty responses.

“All hail the king of mushrooms!” joked Andrew Lim.

Another user, Kristine, added, “Since his name sounds like mushroom and it’s three words, he should get three burgers!”

Adding to the humour, some Chinese-speaking users noted that his name also translates to “really big bowl” in Chinese.

The light-hearted incident not only brought smiles to social media users but also proved that sometimes, your name really can be your ticket to a free meal.