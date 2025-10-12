Kelantan Gaza solidarity event clarifies Israel flag display

THE organisers of a major Gaza solidarity programme have clarified that the display of an Israel flag during yesterday’s event was part of an educational re-enactment and not intended to glorify the nation.

Pertubuhan Anak Muda Bangkit Malaysia emphasised that the flag display during the 500 Kelantan Solidarity Flotilla for Gaza programme was a simulation meant to recreate what happened to Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) volunteers.

Speaking to Berita Harian, programme director Mohd Khairul Hafiz Hassan explained that the flag was raised on a floating stage at Lembah Sireh specifically as part of a simulation designed to provide visitors with clear understanding of the circumstances.

“We had absolutely no intention of glorifying Israel by displaying the flag. Rather, it was to provide a clear picture of the situation to attendees,“ he stated when contacted by the Malay daily, today.

He further explained that immediately after the re-enactment concluded, the flag was stepped on as a symbolic gesture of anger toward Israel.

Mohd Khairul Hafiz expressed confidence that the approximately 10,000 visitors, including participants from nearly 1,000 boats involved in the programme, did not raise concerns about the flag because they understood the intended message.

He urged that the issue not be blown out of proportion, emphasizing that the message conveyed during the event held greater importance. He noted this marks the third time the organisation has staged events related to Palestine since 2023.

The clarification comes after several parties questioned the organisers’ decision to display the Israel flag, deeming it inappropriate given that Malaysia maintains no diplomatic relations with Israel.

The video of the programme which since has gone viral, also earned plentry of criticisms from netizens, with some citing a previously reported case where an individual was jailed six months and fined RM500 for displaying the Isreali flag in Terengganu.

The programme director’s statement aims to address these concerns by providing context about the educational and symbolic nature of the display within the re-enactment framework.

The solidarity event saw nearly 1,000 boats filling the Sungai Kelantan while flying Palestinian flags as a symbol of support for Gaza.

Approximately 10,000 participants boarded boats for a procession spanning eight kilometers, traveling from Kampung Pulau Pisang to Lembah Sireh to participate in the solidarity programme.

The scale of the event demonstrated significant community support for the Palestinian cause, with hundreds of vessels creating a visual display of solidarity along the river route.

The 500 Kelantan Solidarity Flotilla for Gaza represents one of the largest river-based solidarity demonstrations in the region.

The use of boats and the river setting provided a unique platform for expressing support for Gaza while also creating an educational experience for participants and spectators.

The floating stage at Lembah Sireh served as the venue for the re-enactment, which was designed to help audiences understand the challenges and experiences faced by humanitarian flotilla volunteers attempting to reach Gaza.