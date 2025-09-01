6.0 magnitude quake hits eastern Afghanistan, 23 injured

ISTANBUL: Ten people were killed and 50 others injured in the latest development of a 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan late Sunday, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported according to the BBC’s Pashto service.

Kunar province was the hardest hit, with casualties confirmed by local authorities.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake occurred at 11.47 pm local time (1917GMT), 27 kilometres east-northeast of Jalalabad at a depth of eight kilometres.

The Nangarhar Public Health Directorate reported that the injured were taken to a regional hospital.

Afghanistan interim administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the earthquake had caused casualties.

“Sadly, tonight’s earthquake has caused loss of life and property damage in some of our eastern provinces,” he wrote on the US social media platform X. He did not provide specific figures.

Mujahid said local officials and residents were carrying out rescue operations, while support teams from central and nearby provinces had been dispatched to the affected areas.

“All available resources will be utilised to save lives,” he added.

The USGS reported that at least two other earthquakes, each measuring 5.2 in magnitude, struck the same area following the main tremor - BERNAMA-ANADOLU