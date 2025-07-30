Brunei bank warns public about rising SMS phishing scams

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Brunei’s largest bank, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD), has issued a warning over a surge in SMS phishing scams targeting customers. The fraudulent messages mimic official bank communications to steal sensitive data such as passwords, account details, and one-time passwords.

In a press release, BIBD clarified that it never requests confidential information through unsolicited SMS, calls, or unverified channels. The bank urged the public to remain cautious and verify any suspicious messages directly with the institution.

SMS phishing, or smishing, involves scammers sending deceptive texts to extract personal or banking details. Authorities advise recipients to avoid clicking on links or sharing information in response to unexpected messages. - Bernama-Xinhua